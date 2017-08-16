POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ryan Reynolds 's latest action-comedy 'Hitman's Bodyguard'
Why would a hitman need a bodyguard? Sounds odd but that's exactly the case in the new action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. The absurd chemistry between the two actors makes 'the Hitman's Bodyguard' a must-see. Let's take a peek. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
