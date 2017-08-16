World Share

'Terminator 2' makes a 3D comeback

With Terminator 2, director James Cameron reinvented the blockbuster using a bleak future as its setting. Almost 3 decades later, the famed director has decided to re-release his visionary tale of nuclear doomsday in 3-D. And even though much time has passed since its original theatrical run, Cameron believes modern movie audiences will still respond well to Terminator. Let's find out why he thinks that way...