World Share

Semih Kaplanoglu's 'Grain' Premiere in Sarajevo

Abrupt climate change, redrawn borders and magnetic barrier walls... Turkish filmmaker Semih Kaplanoglu came has come up with an ambitious post-apocalyptic story: 'Grain' which has its world premiere at the Sarajevo film festival. And we sent Elif Bereketli to ask him about it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world