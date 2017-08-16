World Share

Macron popularity decline, Philippines foreign policy, and Syrian war crimes

Macron's popularity ratings have dropped faster than any president's since 1995. Meanwhile, the Philippines faces a territorial dispute with China over the South China Sea. But is President Rodrigo Duterte brushing this issue under the rug? And, will those behind Syrian war crimes, such as chemical attacks against civilians, pay for their crimes?