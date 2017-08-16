POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron popularity decline, Philippines foreign policy, and Syrian war crimes
51:59
World
Macron popularity decline, Philippines foreign policy, and Syrian war crimes
Macron’s popularity ratings have dropped faster than any president’s since 1995. Meanwhile, the Philippines faces a territorial dispute with China over the South China Sea. But is President Rodrigo Duterte brushing this issue under the rug? And, will those behind Syrian war crimes, such as chemical attacks against civilians, pay for their crimes? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 16, 2017
