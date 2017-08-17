World Share

Tribute to Glen Campbell

Session musicians are usually the unsung heros of the music industry. They're the backbone of every successful recording artist. But their stories are never told. One such musician was Glen Campbell. A 5 time Grammy winner who recently passed away aged 81.