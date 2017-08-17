World Share

My Story: Metin Halici, Imam, Yozgat, Turkey

This Armenian church lies in the Turkish city of Yozgat. It's about 2000 years old and Armenians come from as far a field as America and Argentina to worship there. Now the task facing this Imam is to clean this ancient site. Let's listen to his story.