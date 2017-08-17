World Share

Philippines contraception ban

The contraception ban in the Philippines has led to an increase in the maternal mortality rate, as well as unsafe and illegal abortions. But pro-life advocates say the state has a responsibility to protect life, including that of the unborn. Is Philippines’ contraception ban justified? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world