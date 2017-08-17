POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia’s Shia village, Philippines contraception ban and tourism in Europe
The predominantly Shia town of Awamiya faces demolition, but Saudi Arabia claims it's renovating the city. Is Saudi targeting its Shia minority? Next, the contraception ban in the Philippines has led to an increase in the maternal mortality rate, as well as unsafe and illegal abortions. Is the contraception ban justified? And, should the number of tourists in popular European cities be capped, or are there other ways to manage crowding? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 17, 2017
