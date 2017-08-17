World Share

Money Talks: The UK releases Brexit position papers

The clock is ticking as the UK and EU work towards a Brexit deal before March 2019. Ahead of the next round of talks on August 28, 2017, the UK has unified its approach to leaving the EU. It will be publishing so-called Position Papers, outlining exactly what type of deal it wants. After bitter cabinet in-fighting, rivals in the UK government got together and issued a joint statement. For more, Vicky Pryce, a board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research, joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world