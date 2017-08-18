POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Are the world’s tech giants too powerful?
26:15
World
Roundtable: Are the world’s tech giants too powerful?
The power of tech - are the giants growing too big for their boots? Google, Facebook, Microsoft - the titans of technology, they all control vast quantities of data and wealth. And they all promise to build a better world, but some are accusing the giants of excessive digital dominance, of monopolies, and even undermining democracy.
August 18, 2017
