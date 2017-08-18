POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria’s absent president, Duterte’s war on drugs and Brazil’s Indigenous under threat
51:59
World
Nigeria’s absent president, Duterte’s war on drugs and Brazil’s Indigenous under threat
The Nigerian President has been in London for the past three months getting treatment for an unknown illness. Nigerians are getting agitated by his absence. Should he retire his position? And, rights groups are becoming increasingly alarmed by the drug war in the Phlillinpines. The police have killed hundreds of suspected drug dealers without due process. We went to Manila to investigate. Also, Brazil’s indigenous communities say that they are under threat from the government that has launched a case to remove them from their tribal lands. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 18, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?