Dancing with drones
03:20
World
Dancing with drones
They're delivering our packages and controlling military operations, but what role do drones play in art? One award winning British choreographer is exploring what it means to combine technology and dance in his latest show in London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 18, 2017
