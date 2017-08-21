POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Iraq financial crisis changes banking
Money Talks: Iraq financial crisis changes banking
A financial crisis in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq has led to many people boycotting the banks there. They find other ways of looking after their cash. John Joe Regan explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 21, 2017
