Money Talks: Interview with Russia’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev
03:13
World
Money Talks: Interview with Russia’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev
Turkey and Russia have signed a number of deals to boost economic cooperation. TRT World's Mobin Nasir has met with Russia's Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Alexey Gruzdev and began by asking him about the significance of the bilateral agreements. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 21, 2017
