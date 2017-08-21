POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Volatility index jumps as investors lose confidence in Trump
05:37
World
Money Talks: Volatility index jumps as investors lose confidence in Trump
Stock markets around the world have fallen, with the terror attacks in Spain and political turmoil in the US shaking investor confidence. And a key measure of market volatility has risen sharply as Denee Savoia explains followed by analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
August 21, 2017
