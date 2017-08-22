POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran-Turkey relations, US aid to Lebanon and Uganda refugee crisis
51:00
World
Iran-Turkey relations, US aid to Lebanon and Uganda refugee crisis
Turkey and Iran support opposing sides in the Syrian war. So why have ties between the two nations warmed in recent months? And, the US arms Lebanese Armed Forces, but are the weapons also ending up in Hezbollah’s hands? Also, how is Uganda coping with the South Sudanese refugee crisis? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 22, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?