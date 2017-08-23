POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Refugees in Turkey differ on ever going back
03:05
World
The Turkish government says almost three million Syrians have settled in Turkey during the six years of war in Syria. Now, a year after the launch of Operation Euphrates Shield, many refugees say they can see a future back in their homeland. But as our Middle East correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports, many are unlikely to ever live there again. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
