02:34
A pop-up museum devoted to O.J. Simpson
Former football star and actor turned criminal. O.J. Simpson's turbulent life has always been in the spotlight. And now a pop-up museum dedicated to the morbid fan culture around his murder trial has opened in LA, but it's for a few days only as we've been finding out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
