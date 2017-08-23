Treating chronic conditions through art

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:43
World
For thousands of years, art, in one way or other, has made human-life easier and more enjoyable. We may listen to music to boost our energy or read poetry when we're in love, and teach the younger generations how to dance… So, it's not a surprise to see art being used to help during times of suffering. Like in Australia where dance classes are being held to help people with chronic conditions. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
