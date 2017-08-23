POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tom Stoppard's new period drama 'Tulip Fever'
04:51
World
Tom Stoppard's new period drama 'Tulip Fever'
After establishing himself as a serious playwright and novelist, Tom Stoppard did the unexpected and turned his attention to screenwriting with several award winning, box office successes. Dividing his time between the theatre, radio, and movies, Stoppard now returns to the silver-screen with a literary adaptation. Here's a peek. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
