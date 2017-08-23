POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong jails democracy protest leaders
19:03
World
Hong Kong jails democracy protest leaders
Leaders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement have been jailed for at least six months. Did the court cave to pressure from Beijing? And is China eroding the ‘one country, two systems’ model that’s meant to protect Hong Kong’s freedoms? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
