A vote for Kurdish independence
21:10
World
A vote for Kurdish independence
The Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq plans to push ahead with a referendum on breaking away from Baghdad. But the rest of Iraq, along with Iran, Turkey, the US and European governments say it shouldn’t go ahead. What would an independent Kurdish state would mean for the region? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 23, 2017
