02:29
World
Money Talks: Profits decline in Nigeria's ginger business
In Nigeria, many unemployed graduates have reverted to an age-old profession, farming. Specifically, they start growing ginger. And they have been pooling their resources to farm on a large scale for exports, But the business is becoming less profitable. Wendy Agbo reports from Kaduna in northern Nigeria.
August 23, 2017
