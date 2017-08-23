World Share

Money Talks: Profits decline in Nigeria's ginger business

In Nigeria, many unemployed graduates have reverted to an age-old profession, farming. Specifically, they start growing ginger. And they have been pooling their resources to farm on a large scale for exports, But the business is becoming less profitable. Wendy Agbo reports from Kaduna in northern Nigeria.