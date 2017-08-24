POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Tango Championship finale
02:42
World
World Tango Championship finale
An Argentinian couple have won the World Tango Championship which has been held in their home country. Some of the world's greatest dancers took part in the competition, including a partnership of a 90-year old man and a 82-year old woman.
August 24, 2017
