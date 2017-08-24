What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

'The Glass Castle' depicts the struggles of growing up in a dysfunctional family

American author and journalist Jeannette Walls has suffered poverty and hunger more than once. Her life story has been adapted to the silver screen where the central characters strength is inspiring audiences. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world