August 24, 2017
01:25
01:25
More Videos
Money Talks: London’s Big Ben goes silent for four years
One of London's most famous landmarks is getting a facelift. The Palace of Westminster's Big Ben is due for some much needed restoration work and has fallen silent. Let's take a look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos