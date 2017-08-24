What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Money Talks: First total solar eclipse across US in 99 years

In the US its being described as the first total solar eclipse in 99 years. Astronomers say this is one celestial event not to be missed. For more on how this affects local businesses and the US economy at large Jon Brain joins us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world