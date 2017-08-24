World Share

Money Talks: 86th Izmir International Fair

The governments of Turkey and Russia want to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion from its current level of just over $30 billion dollars. New business ties need to be forged in order to reach that figure and as Mobin Nasir reports, Turkey's oldest trade fair could be the place to make it happen.