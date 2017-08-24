POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Donald Trump’s business councils collapse
A strategic council meant to help US President Donald Trump put the economy back on track, has gone off the rails. Chief executives of four major US corporations including pharmaceuticals giant, Merck and computer company, Intel quit the President's advisory council and on August 16, the remaining members of the group decided to disband it. President Trump has also confirmed that the Strategic and Policy Forum as well as the Manufacturing Council are no more. Our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris for more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 24, 2017
