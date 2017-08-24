World Share

Money Talks: German YouTubers stream interview with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany's ageing population is one of its biggest long-term economic problems. So it is little surprise that Chancellor Angela Merkel has reached out to young voters using social media. She participated in a live Q&A on YouTube. Merkel wants to engage with Germany's youth and win their votes before a general election on September 24, 2017.