World Share

Money Talks: Indian bankers protest against merger reforms

In India, state-owned banking operations have been disrupted as unions called for a nationwide strike. Around one million bankers have been protesting against the government's proposal to merge state-run lenders. The reforms aim to consolidate public banks to create lenders of global size. Around 75% of the total business is controlled by 21 public sector banks. employees fear the move will affect their jobs. Radhika Bajaj has more from Mumbai.