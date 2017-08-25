POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Indian bankers protest against merger reforms
In India, state-owned banking operations have been disrupted as unions called for a nationwide strike. Around one million bankers have been protesting against the government's proposal to merge state-run lenders. The reforms aim to consolidate public banks to create lenders of global size. Around 75% of the total business is controlled by 21 public sector banks. employees fear the move will affect their jobs. Radhika Bajaj has more from Mumbai. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
