Money Talks: EU launches probe into Bayer-Monsanto merger
The European Union has launched an investigation into German pharma company, Bayer's 66 billion dollar planned purchase of US agricultural firm, Monsanto. The takeover is the biggest ever by a German company, and would create the largest integrated pesticide and seed company in the world. EU Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager has expressed concerns that the deal could harm competition in the market for products essential to farming.
August 25, 2017
