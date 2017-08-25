What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Trump’s Afghan strategy, Australia’s citizenship saga, and YouTube deletes Syria war crime evidence

Trump announces his strategy in Afghanistan, but will it work? And, how Australian politicians are unknowingly breaking the law. Also, is YouTube deleting evidence of Syrian war crimes? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world