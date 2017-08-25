August 25, 2017
52:01
52:01
More Videos
Trump’s Afghan strategy, Australia’s citizenship saga, and YouTube deletes Syria war crime evidence
Trump announces his strategy in Afghanistan, but will it work? And, how Australian politicians are unknowingly breaking the law. Also, is YouTube deleting evidence of Syrian war crimes? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
More Videos