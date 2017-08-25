POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: British politicians oppose Big Ben’s four years silence
Money Talks: British politicians oppose Big Ben’s four years silence
A row has erupted in the United Kingdom over the fate of a bell. But it is not just any bell, it is world famous "Big Ben" at the Houses of Parliament. It is due to stop chiming until 2021 as part of a restoration project. It will cost just over 37 million dollars. But senior politicians, including the Prime Minister, say it is just too long without a bong. Sarah Morice reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 25, 2017
