World Share

Money Talks: British politicians oppose Big Ben’s four years silence

A row has erupted in the United Kingdom over the fate of a bell. But it is not just any bell, it is world famous "Big Ben" at the Houses of Parliament. It is due to stop chiming until 2021 as part of a restoration project. It will cost just over 37 million dollars. But senior politicians, including the Prime Minister, say it is just too long without a bong. Sarah Morice reports.