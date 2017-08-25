World Share

Money Talks: Maize harvest to boost South Africa's economy

Maize is a staple across the whole of southern Africa, but over the past few years severe droughts have led to high prices as countries were forced to increase their imports to keep up with demand. But some favourable weather earlier in the year could see South Africa produce its biggest harvest in more than 40 years. Jason Boswell went to find out more and Hamlet Hlomendlini, Chief Economist at Agri AS, joins us from East London, South Africa.