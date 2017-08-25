World Share

Money Talks: Trump dissolves business councils as CEOs quit

When Donald Trump has faced trouble during his presidency, it has often been of his own making. Whether it has been his battle against the media or his handling of Russia or refugees. Now it is his response to racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Business leaders seemed to stand by him on most occasions during his seven-month presidency. But that has changed. Trump's reaction to white supremacist protests has put him at odds with the business community. Semra Hunter reports, followed by analysis from our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world