World Share

Strait Talk: Dreams of a Free Syria

Jumaa Al Abdan from Aleppo works for the Free Syrian University in Reyhanli - a Turkish town near the Syrian border. He recalls how his family was detained and killed by Daesh in the Syrian city of Al-Bab - and his dreams of the future. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world