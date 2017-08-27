POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Muslims : Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch joins the discussion
Around 3,000 people have arrived at the Naf River, which separates the two countries. They're fleeing the fighting between the army and insurgents that has left 98 people dead since it began on Friday. A military crackdown against the Muslim minority in Rakhine state has been ongoing since October last year. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 27, 2017
