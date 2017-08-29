Roundtable: Has doping cost athletics its integrity?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A sport dogged by doping scandals. Can athletics maintain its integrity amidst the claims of widespread drug use? The use of performance enhancing drugs has been a blight on athletics for decades, but the Russian doping scandal uncovered last year showed that the system could be cheated on a widespread scale. Some of the sport's biggest stars say doping must be stopped to keep athletics alive.
August 29, 2017
