Qatar-Iran ties, Robert Mugabe’s rule and India bans instant divorce
51:58
World
Qatar has defied the Saudi-led coalition by renewing its diplomatic ties with Iran and reinstating its ambassador in Tehran. How will the latest move impact the GCC crisis? Also, We visit Zimbabwe to examine Robert Mugabe's rule and the impact it has had on the country. Will the world's oldest ruler be re-elected next year? And, India bans Muslim men from instantly divorcing their wives. It was hailed as a victory for women's rights, but critics say it's a pathway to a Uniform Civil Code that would single out Indian Muslims.
August 29, 2017
