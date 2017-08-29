POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Turkey readying troops for possible assault
World
Turkey says it will not hesitate to eliminate any threat from YPG militants along its border with Syria. The YPG is considered the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. John Joe Regan looks at how Turkey is readying its military, and why it's so determined to defend the area. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 29, 2017
