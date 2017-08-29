POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Tensions: UN demands access to aid for fleeing Rohingya
03:00
World
Myanmar Tensions: UN demands access to aid for fleeing Rohingya
Violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims has been described as the worst in five years. Thousands have fled the country to neighbouring Bangladesh. Myanmar security forces have intensified attacks on the Rohingya. And as Nafisa Latic reports the government is now accusing international NGOs of supporting the fighters. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 29, 2017
