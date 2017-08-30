World Share

My Story: Jessica Romelia Castellano, 21-year-old migrant, Mexico

Many people in Mexico risk everything by crossing illegally into the United States. In the border town of Sonora, our team met one determined young woman. She nearly died after a human smuggler known as a 'coyote' abandoned her. Still, she says will continue pursuing her dream of reaching America. This is her story.