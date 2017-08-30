What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Zimbabwe’s currency crisis

Our special series from Zimbabwe looks at the country’s continuing economic decline. Has a government programme to introduce so called bond notes failed, as 15 million people don’t have the money to buy food? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world