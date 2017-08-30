POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Korea missile, Targeting the Rohingya, and Zimbabwe’s economic plight
52:01
World
North Korea fires a missile over Japan. Is it because UN sanctions are reportedly failing? Myanmar’s military is accused of shooting Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state. And, our special series on Zimbabwe continues with how economic catastrophe has impacted 15 million people in need of food. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 30, 2017
