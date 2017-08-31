World Share

Houthis-Saleh rift

A rift has emerged within the alliance fighting against the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. The Houthi rebels and loyalists of the former President Saleh have held rallies in the capital Sana and publically denounced the other sides. How will the fallout impact the war in Yemen?