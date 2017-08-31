August 31, 2017
02:00
02:00
Money Talks: Google faces lawsuit over diversity policy
Google prides itself on promoting diversity in the workplace but now it has to defend its policies against one of the top conservative lawyers in the United States. Mobin Nasir reports on the row over the tech giant's hiring practices.
