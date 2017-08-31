World Share

Money Talks: Turkish Prime Minister Yildirim visits Vietnam

Turkey and Vietnam have signed three key agreements on their economies, customs and standards. The two countries aim to double their trade in the next three years. The Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim wrapped up his two-day visit to Vietnam. Yildirim and his Vietnamese counterpart also agreed to avoid double taxation. Michael Tatarski is in Ho Chi Minh City for us and reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world