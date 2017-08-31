POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Madagascan vanilla prices on the rise
06:07
World
Money Talks: Madagascan vanilla prices on the rise
A scoop of vanilla ice cream in most places might set you back about a dollar. But in Madagascar, vanilla crops are worth a lot more. And the bean that has brought prosperity to its farmers has also led to a lot of misery for the island nation. Fidelis Mbah has the scoop. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
