Money Talks: Tropical storm Harvey causes floods in Texas
Tropical Storm Harvey has been causing some of the worst floods recorded in Houston and other parts of Texas. As millions of people evacuate their homes, the region's economy has ground to a halt. And as Mobin Nasir reports, global energy markets have also been bracing for the impact. For details, we are joined by TRT World’s Jon Brain from Galveston and Energy and Geopolitics expert Ellen Wald from Jacksonville. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
